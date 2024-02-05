Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

