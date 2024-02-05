Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 30.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $823,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

