Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.29 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.