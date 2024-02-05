Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.29 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

