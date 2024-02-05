Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 711,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $57.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

