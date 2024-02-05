Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 112,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

