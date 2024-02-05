Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $46.66 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

