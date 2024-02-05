Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

