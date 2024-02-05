Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

