Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

