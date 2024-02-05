WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
