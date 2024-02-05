WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

