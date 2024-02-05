Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

