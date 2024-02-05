WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$218.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WSP Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

WSP Global Price Performance

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE WSP opened at C$201.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$164.32 and a 52 week high of C$201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$187.57.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8236233 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.