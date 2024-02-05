Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $35.24 on Monday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yum China by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,074,000 after buying an additional 1,008,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.