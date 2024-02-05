Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,221,000 after buying an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

ZBRA stock opened at $246.48 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $340.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.