Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $126.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

