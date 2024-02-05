Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Zoetis worth $647,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

