Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

