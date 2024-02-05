ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

