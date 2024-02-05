Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.