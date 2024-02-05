Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.79 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

