10,493 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

