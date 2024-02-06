12,724 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.