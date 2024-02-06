12,724 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQT Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:EQT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
