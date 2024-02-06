21,415 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Service Enterprise Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 companies that more than doubled analyst EPS estimates
- What is a Dividend King?
- Commvault launches to new highs; more highs to come
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Goldman Sachs looks poised for a breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.