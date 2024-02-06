22,250 Shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Down 1.2 %

NVGS stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

