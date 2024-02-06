2,498 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

