311 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,186.97 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,174.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,145.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

