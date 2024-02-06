320 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

