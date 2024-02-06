32,732 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.