3,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWW opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.
About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
