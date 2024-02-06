4,927,446 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,927,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,943,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

