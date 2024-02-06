5,408 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

