902 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

