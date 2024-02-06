abrdn plc Sells 2,035 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FOX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

About FOX

FOX stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

