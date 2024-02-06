Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

