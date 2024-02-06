Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance
Shares of PEO opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Goldman Sachs looks poised for a breakout
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 chemical stocks to play the industry breakout
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- PepGen soars on Sarepta Therapeutics’ Duchenne drug phase 2 data
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.