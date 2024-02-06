Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q1 guidance to $5.03-$5.24 EPS.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.91. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $173.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

