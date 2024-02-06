Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.030-5.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.91. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $173.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

