Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NYSE AMG opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $173.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

