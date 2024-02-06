Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGTI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $911.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $202,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,954,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock worth $622,811. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 682.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

