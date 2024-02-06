Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 203,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $75,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

AEM opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

