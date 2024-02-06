Alithya Group’s (ALYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

