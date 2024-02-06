Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-1.500 EPS.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

