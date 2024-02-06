AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ALA. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.7 %
TSE:ALA opened at C$27.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In other AltaGas news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares worth $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 58.05%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
