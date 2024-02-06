Amalgamated Bank Acquires 18,100 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

