Amalgamated Bank Acquires 75,906 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,119 shares of company stock worth $8,393,786. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

