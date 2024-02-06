Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 261.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra



Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

