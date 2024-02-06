Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,107 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

