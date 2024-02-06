Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,733,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FTV opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $83.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.