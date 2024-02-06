Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,147 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

