Amalgamated Bank Buys 710 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

KNSL opened at $394.48 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

View Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.